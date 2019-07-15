The missing 2-year-old was found alive in Oscoda County.
Gabriella Vitale disappeared Monday morning, July 15.
Michigan State Police tweeted Tuesday morning that Gabriella was found alive after walking up to a home in Oscoda County.
The home is about a half-mile from where Gabriella's family had last seen her on Monday.
Around 8:15 a.m. Monday deputies got a call and met with family members of Gabriella in the woods just off Reber Road in Comins Township.
Her family, from the Monroe area, said they were packing up to leave the campsite, where they had been camping since last week, when the little girl went missing, Oscoda County Sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies, Michigan State Police troopers, K9 teams, MSP helicopters and DNR officers are among those involved in the search, along with many volunteers.
Police said Gabriella's pink jacket was located several hundred yards southeast from where she was last seen.
Gabriella was taken to the hospital for observation.
