Found safe!
Michigan State Police report a missing 14-year-old has been located.
People were asked to be on the lookout after Reem Alsaidi, from the Dearborn area, was willingly picked up on Saturday from her home by an unknown person in a grayish four-door sedan, MSP reported.
Investigators don’t say where she was found, only that she is safe.
