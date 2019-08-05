A 15-year-old girl who went missing from the Wayland area has been found.
The Allegan County Sheriff's Office said Gracie Hewartson was located on Aug. 6.
Prior to being found, Gracie was last seen on Friday, Aug. 2 at 3:30 p.m. wearing a black hoodie and white jean shorts.
