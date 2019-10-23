A teenager from Lansing is safe and back with her family after she was reported missing.
Sixteen-year-old Selena Marie Montalvo was reported as a runaway/missing by her family on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
At about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, the Lansing Police Department said she was located and reunited with her family.
