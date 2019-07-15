Law enforcement is asking for help finding a 2-year-old girl that went missing Monday morning.
Gabriella Vitale, 2, and her family were packing up to leave Oscoda County where they had been camping since last week when the little girl went missing, Oscoda County Sheriff’s deputies said.
Around 8:15 a.m. deputies got a call and met with family members of Gabriella in the woods just off Reber Road in Comins Township.
Family members told deputies they were packing up when they lost track of Gabriella.
Deputies, Michigan State Police troopers, K9 teams, MSP helicopters and DNR officers have been searching for Gabriella since Monday morning.
She was last seen in a pink zip-up coat, a gray shirt, tennis shoes and pink bottoms.
Police said Gabriella's pink jacket has been located several hundred yards southeast from where she was last seen.
If you locate any of her clothing, police urge you not to touch it and to call Oscoda County Central Dispatch at 989-826-3214. This will prevent your scent from contaminating the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.