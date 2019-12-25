The search for a missing 5-year-old boy in Montcalm County came to an end on Thursday after the boy was found dead, according to our CBS affiliate 9&10 News.
Beau Belson was found dead in a body of water near his home, 9&10 News reports.
Prior to the discovery, Beau was last seen about 2:30 p.m. on Christmas day. He was playing with other family members outside a residence in Six Lakes, police said.
Family then noticed Beau was missing. They attempted to locate Beau in the area but could not find him, police said.
Montcalm County Central Dispatch said search and rescue teams from nearby counties aided in the search.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
There is a lot of thin ice on these ponds and lakes. Maybe get some helicopters up with some forward-looking infrared
