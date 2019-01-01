A missing endangered 14-year-old girl has been found safe.
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office was asking for help finding Alayna Tiair Jackson after she left from a family member’s home in Ypsilanti Township and disappeared.
The department now reports she was found safe and secure.
No other information was released.
