A missing 3-year-old and her mom, both from Sanilac County, have been located safe.
Police asked for help on Thursday. Jan. 16 in finding the girl and her mother.
An endangered missing person advisory was issued by the Michigan State Police for 3-year-old Alydiauna Sophia Munn and her mother, 31-year-old Tara Sheldon, both from Sanilac County.
Alydiauna and Sheldon were last heard from on Monday, Jan. 13 at 9:45 p.m. when Sheldon was on the phone with her grandfather. She said her van had been broken into and she would call her grandfather back.
No one had heard from or seen them since. Sheldon had also not shown up for work at the DoubleTree Hotel in Port Huron.
Police said it’s unclear where they were when Sheldon’s car was reportedly broken into.
Sheldon drives a 2006 dark blue 2006 Chrysler Pacifica with Michigan license plate ECN6101. A sticker reading “MAMA BEAR” is located on the back window, and there is reported damage to the passenger side running board.
On Friday, Jan. 17, MSP said Alydiauna and Sheldon were located safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.