A teen who was reported missing by Saginaw Police last week has been found safe.
Noslen Diette Rivers, 16, was last seen by her mother when she was dropped off at Heritage High School on Nov. 5 at 7:20 a.m.
On Thursday morning, Nov. 11, the Saginaw Police Department said Noslen was located.
