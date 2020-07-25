A 16-year-old girl was reported missing from Isabella County.
The girl's name is Riley and she has some medical issues, according to the Isabella County Sheriff's Office.
Riley left her home on the 3000 block of S. Gilmore Road in Deerfield Township.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans that were frayed at the bottom, a white short-sleeve shirt, and a brown hat.
She has dark brown hair, and is probably wearing glasses and is barefoot, the sheriff's office said.
If you see Riley, please contact Isabella County Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000 or 911.
