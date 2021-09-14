Authorities in Clare County are searching for a missing 51-year-old man.

Mark Dobie was last seen on E. Mannsiding Road near Harrison on Sept. 12, according to Clare County Central Dispatch. He is possibly driving a black 2018 Ford Focus.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Clare County Central Dispatch at 989-539-1336.

