Authorities in Clare County are searching for a missing 51-year-old man.
Mark Dobie was last seen on E. Mannsiding Road near Harrison on Sept. 12, according to Clare County Central Dispatch. He is possibly driving a black 2018 Ford Focus.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Clare County Central Dispatch at 989-539-1336.
