Missing 6-year-old Iain Isaiah Rowe has been found dead, according to authorities.
The body was found along the rocks of the Holland channel. The body was taken in for an autopsy.
Foul play is not suspected at this time.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a missing 17-year-old boy.
Police responded to the Holland State Park on June 6 for reports of a missing 17-year-old male.
According to police, witness statements said that two brothers from Grand Rapids were swimming off the beach and began to struggle in the water. The older brother, 19, began to swim back to shore and was thrown a life-ring by witnesses. He made it safely ashore.
The younger brother, a 17-year-old male, was last seen struggling in the water 40 to 50 yards offshore. He is believed to be Christian NBAGO.
While investigating the scene, deputies were advised of a missing six-year-old boy. Iain Isaiah Rowe was reported last seen in Lake Michigan in waist-deep water.
The boy was last seen wearing a blue and white striped swimsuit.
Divers have been searching for the missing boys, according to police.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the 17-year-old boy, contact the sheriff’s office at 1-800-249-0911.
At this point, their disappearances are believed to be unrelated, according to police.
