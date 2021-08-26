Authorities in Clare County are asking for help while they search for a missing 69-year-old man.
Gary Kushmaul was last seen in the Mt. Pleasant area at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, and never returned to his home in Lake, according to Clare County Central Dispatch.
Kushmaul drives a green Jeep Wrangler with a license plate of CYM578.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Clare County Central Dispatch at 989-539-1336.
