Have you seen Henry Childers?
The 71-year-old was reported missing and endangered from Genesee County on Dec. 7.
Childers is 170 pounds and 5'6". He is balding with grey hair on the sides and back. He also has a grey mustache.
He was last seen in Shelby Township about midnight on Dc. 7. He was on his way home to the Davison/Otisville area, according to the Michigan State Police.
Childers was driving a grey 2013 Chevrolet pickup. The hitch on the pickup has a black and silver Chevrolet emblem. The license plate is DYL4397.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Genesee County Central Dispatch at 810-732-9911.
