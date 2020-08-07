An elderly man has been found safe in Marine City after being reported missing, according to police.
An officer was sent to 2652 E, Brocker Road in Lapeer County’s Metamora.
The wife said her husband, Richard Ross Debolt, left the residence at about 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6 driving his white 2017 Can-Am Spyder, a three-wheeled motorcycle, with a Michigan license plate that reads LH285.
She told police her husband has dementia and she didn't know the last time he took his medicine.
Debolt was described as 6 feet, 180 pounds, bald, and was last seen wearing a camo jacket.
Police said he normally travels on paved back roads sometimes to Imlay City and the Brown City area.
Debolt did not have a cell phone and it’s unknown if he had any money with him when he left but was believed to have his wallet.
