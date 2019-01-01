A missing endangered person advisory has been issued for a 14-year-old girl.
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding Alayna Tiair Jackson.
Alayna left from a family member’s home in Ypsilanti Township and hasn’t been seen since.
She is 5’2”, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black Easton hooded jacket, black leggings, and black and white checkered Vans shoes.
She is from the South Lyon area, and has ties to South Lyon, Westland, and Ypsilanti Township.
If you have any information, call the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-994-2911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.