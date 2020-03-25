A Mid-Michigan woman who was the subject of a missing and endangered advisory has been found alive.
Michigan State Police were asking for help finding Betty Lou Williams after she was last seen in the area of Cuthbertson Street in Flint.
Flint Police confirmed she was found alive and well, but no other details were released.
