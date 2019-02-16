Police are searching for a man considered missing and endangered.
Patrick Paul Weinheimer, 41, is 6-feet-tall, weighs 250 pounds, and has red hair with green eyes.
Metro Police of Genesee County said he was last seen leaving the Speedway in Mundy Township, located at US-23 and Grand Blanc Road, on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at about 12:30 a.m. on foot.
Anyone with information on Weinheimer's whereabouts is asked to call the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County at (810) 820-2190 during business hours.
For calls after hours, contact Genesee County Central Dispatch at (810) 732-9911 and ask to speak with an officer.
