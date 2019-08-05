Image: Kenneth Bernard Moilanen
Whitney Bryan

Police have located a man who was considered missing and endangered. 

Seventy-eight-year-old Kenneth Bernard Moilanen of Brighton was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 4 in Livingston County near Farley Road in Putnam Township before he went missing.

Moilanen is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and did not have his necessary medication with him.

On Tuesday, Aug. 6 at about 10 a.m., Michigan State Police said Moilanen was located and reunited with his family.

