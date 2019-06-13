Ann Arbor Police is asking for help finding two teens that are considered “endangered runaways.”
Jasmine Davis and James “Alex” Dupon, both 16, were last seen Sunday walking in the 1700 block of Washtenaw Avenue in Ann Arbor.
Jasmine is 5-foot 3-inches tall and about 110 pounds with black, shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a black Marilyn Manson shirt, light-colored shorts, red shoes and carrying a large black purse with a copper skull and cross bones, police said.
Alex is 5-foot 10-inches tall, dark shoulder-length hair and glasses. He was wearing a gray hoodie and pants with torn knees, police said.
Police said they are new to the area and the places they frequent aren’t known.
Anyone with information is asked to call Ann Arbor Police at (734) 794-6920.
