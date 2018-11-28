Police are asking for your help finding a missing Mid-Michigan man who has memory issues.
Richard Emmendorfer, 88, was last seen at around 1 p.m. on Nov. 27 at his home in Bay County’s Hampton Township.
He is 5’11”, and weighs about 230 pounds. He has balding gray hair, and wears black glasses.
Richard had left home and was going to Sam’s Club in Saginaw, he has not been heard from since.
He was driving a 2011 silver Buick Lacrosse with license plate # 4045GD. He was wearing a black jacket, dark colored hat and blue jeans with suspenders.
If you have seen him, please call the Hampton Township Police Department at (989) 892-0571.
