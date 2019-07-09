A missing boater has been found safe after he told authorities he fell overboard in Lake St. Clair, swam to an island and commandeered another boat to reach rescuers.
The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says they started searching for the man Monday night in the lake off of southeastern Michigan after a woman reported that he apparently jumped from the moving boat. She called 911 and wasn't able to stop the 40-foot boat, so deputies found her, jumped aboard and stopped the boat.
Crews searched for the 43-year-old St. Clair Shores man until about 1 a.m. Tuesday, when he reached them. He told them that after commandeering the boat he headed toward searchers.
He was taken to a hospital for evaluation. No one is expected to face charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.