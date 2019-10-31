The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing man.
Brian Shaner, 43, was last seen at his home in the 7000 block of N. Johnson Road in Gilmore Township at around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.
He suffers from a head injury and may be weak due to a recent hospitalization.
He is 6’, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He also has a scar on the right side of his head.
He was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 or central dispatch at 989-773-1000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.