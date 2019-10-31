IMAGE: Brian Shaner
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing man.

Brian Shaner, 43, was last seen at his home in the 7000 block of N. Johnson Road in Gilmore Township at around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.

He suffers from a head injury and may be weak due to a recent hospitalization.

He is 6’, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He also has a scar on the right side of his head.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 or central dispatch at 989-773-1000.

