Michigan State Police are looking for a missing woman whose car was found in the Upper Peninsula.
Channelle Dennard, 31, was reported missing on Oct. 29.
MSP said her vehicle was found in Mackinac County on US-2 near Association Road.
She is 5’4”, weighs around 199 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing knee high boots with jeans, a denim jacket and wearing glasses.
She has a butterfly tattoo on her left chest, and a tattoo on her right should that says Nelle Boo. She also has a letter M tattoo on her right back shoulder.
If you know anything, call 906-643-7582.
