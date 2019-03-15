Flint Police said a missing 8-year-old has been located and is reunited with his mother.
Xavier Callon went missing on Friday, March 15 and was last seen at about 3:30 p.m.
He was missing from Evergreen-Regency Apartments, 3102 Fox Circle, in Flint.
Flint Police said several search parties and two substations were opened to help in the effort.
Xavier was located at about 2 p.m. on Saturday at a relative's house.
