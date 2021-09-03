A missing five-year-old child with down syndrome was found with help from the community without any injuries according to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 4:25 on Sept. 3, a Millington Township deputy was dispatched for a missing child to a home on State Road between Birch Run and Barnes Road. The child left on foot from the home on State Road into a cornfield.
A Facebook post was made about the missing child and volunteers from the Millington community responded to the area. Multiple agencies and K9 units assisted the search for the child.
The child was found a quarter mile south of the home they left foot on.
