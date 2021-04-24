Three children reporting missing Friday have been found.
The endangered missing advisory has been cancelled for 6-year-old Tallyn Leigh Smith, 8-year-old Talissa Lynn Barrentine, and 12-year-old Trevor Alan-Peter Edens.
Friday, police were searching for a woman who fled from law enforcement with three children she was supposed to release custody of, according to Michigan State Police.
A court order was issued to remove Kimberly Berrentine’s children on April 22 at 3 p.m. When Child Protective Services and law enforcement tried to pick up the children, they learned Berrentine fled in her vehicle with her four children.
One child was found on April 23 at a residence in Midland. However, the three other children are still missing.
The missing advisory was cancelled Saturday afternoon.
No other details about the children have been released by law enforcement.
