The 69-year-old missing Clare County man last seen in the Mt. Pleasant area on Wednesday has been found dead according to his family.
Gary Kushmaul was last seen in the Mt. Pleasant area at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, and never returned to his home in Lake, according to Clare County Central Dispatch.
Kushmaul’s family posted on social media that he was found dead earlier on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.