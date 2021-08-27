The search for a missing man came to a tragic end when deputies found him deceased after a vehicle crash.
On Thursday, Aug. 26, deputies were sent to the crash on Isabella Road near Bud Street in Union Township.
When they arrived in the area, deputies spoke with a friend of the victim who used a GPS on the victim’s phone to find the vehicle, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said.
The victim, 69-year-old Gary Kushmaul from Lake, was reported missing from Clare County that morning after he didn’t return home. The 2000 Jeep Wrangler went into a wooded area and could not be seen from the roadway.
The Jeep was covered in tree branches and difficult to access. When deputies opened the vehicle, they found Kushmaul’s body. The sheriff’s office stated Kushmaul may have suffered a catastrophic medical episode before the crash.
The crash remains under investigation and deputies are awaiting autopsy results. Deputies were assisted by the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department and MMR.
