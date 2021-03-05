Have you seen Clarence “Sandy” Collinge?
The 66-year-old was reported missing from Gratiot County. He was last seen in the Palmers Place area in Ithaca. He was wearing glasses, a light-colored T-shirt, a black coat, red and black checkered pajama pants, black tennis shoes, and possibly a University of Michigan hat.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact central dispatch at 989-875-7505 or the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office at 989-875-5211.
