Daniel James Crooms, 13, was last seen at Shepherd Middle School on Friday.
Daniel has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5'8" and 111 pounds.
He was wearing blue jeans, white tennis shoes and a sweater. He was also wearing glasses.
Police believe Daniel ran away.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Isabella County Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.
