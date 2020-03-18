Local deputies are asking for help finding three missing children.
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office said that the children live with their father in Clifford and were visiting their grandmother’s house on Hutchinson Road in North Branch on Tuesday, March 17.
Deputies said that when the father tried to get a cell phone from one of the kids they all left.
Officials have searched the area, and have not found the children, who are believed to be on foot.
It’s unknown if the children have found a place to stay, and concern continues to grow for their welfare.
Caitlyn Podvin, 14, is 4’10”, 120 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, jeans, and pink shoes.
Andrew Podvin, 13, is 5’6”, 130 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and blue Nike tennis shoes.
Courtney Podvin, 11, is 4’8”, 100 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing black pants. A description of the rest of her clothing is unknown.
At this time deputies do not suspect foul play.
If you know where these children are, please contact Lapeer County Central Dispatch at 810-667-0292.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.