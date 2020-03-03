Deputies in Oakland County are searching for a missing teen.
According to the sheriff’s office, Serenity Sturman, 15, was last seen on February 8th in Ypsilanti.
Deputies said Sturman did not return to Oakland County Children’s Village when she went on a day pass to visit family. Her family reported that she ran away at the time of the incident.
Sturman is 5’7, 130 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.
