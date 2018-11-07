Detroit Police are asking for help finding a “serious missing person”.
Harvard Ried was last seen at around 8 a.m. on Nov. 5 leaving his home in an older, possible 2000-2005 Ford 2-door vehicle.
Harvard, 37, is 5’11”, 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
He was last seen wearing a tan bomber jacket and black boots. He may also be carrying a metal suit case.
Harvard is in good physical condition, but has Schizophrenia.
If anyone has seen Harvard Ried, they are asked to please call Detroit Police's Second Precinct at 313-596-5201.
