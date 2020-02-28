Detroit Police are asking for help finding a missing man.
Arthur Kirkland, 72, was last seen on Feb. 26 after he left his home on Beaconsfield to meet with some clients, and never returned home.
He is 5’9”, 160 pounds, with short gray hair and a gray beard. He is in good physical and metal condition, according to police, but suffers from high blood pressure.
If you have seen Arthur Kirkland, or know where he is, call Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
