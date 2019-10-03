Have you seen Donna Marie Evans-Hogan?
The 54-year-old was last seen getting into a white SUV in the area of Newall and Adams in Flint with a male with a lot of tattoos, according to the Flint Police Department.
Evans-Hogan is 5'2" and 110 to 115 pounds. She has brown eyes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to contact Sgt. Burton at 810-237-6804 or call 911. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.