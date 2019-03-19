An elderly man reported missing from Antrim County has been found safe.
The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office asked for help finding Frank Verellen, 78, who has dementia.
Prior to being found, Verellen was last seen in Central Lake Tuesday morning, driving a burgundy Chevy Silverado truck.
The sheriff's office reported he was found Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.