An elderly man reported missing from Antrim County has been found safe.

The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office asked for help finding Frank Verellen, 78, who has dementia.

Prior to being found, Verellen was last seen in Central Lake Tuesday morning, driving a burgundy Chevy Silverado truck.

The sheriff's office reported he was found Tuesday night.

