Police need your help in the search for a missing and endangered girl.
Haylie Torres-Peterson, 13, was last seen in the 2000 block of Alpha Way in Flint leaving a residence looking for a cat.
Police say she is 5 feet 3 inches, weighs 70 pounds, has dark brown hair and brown eyes.
She was wearing a pink or teal shirt with brown Khakis with holes in the knees and no shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Flint Police Department at (810) 237-6800.
