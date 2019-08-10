Ypsilanti Police canceled the endangered missing advisory for a young man.
Darious Dawyane Ross, 11, is back home safe with his father.
Ross was last seen on the 200 Block of Washington Ave on Friday, Aug. 9.
According to police, Ross called his father around 6 p.m. and was told to be home in an hour later but he never returned.
Police said his father checked the area for Ross but was unable to locate him.
Ypsilanti Police were able to locate Ross and he is back home safe with his father.
