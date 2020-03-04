An Endangered Missing Advisory that was issued for Peter Gagliardo, 85 has been canceled.
Michigan State Police issued the advisory after he was last seen at about 7:30 p.m. on March 3 leaving Lakeland Hospital in St. Joe. He was driving to his home in Dowagiac and didn't arrive.
At around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday the alert was canceled after Gagliardo was located. No other information is available.
