Police are searching for a woman who fled from law enforcement with three children she was supposed to release custody of, according to Michigan State Police.
A court order was issued to remove Kimberly Berrentine’s children on April 22 at 3 p.m. When Child Protective Services and law enforcement tried to pick up the children, they learned Berrentine fled in her vehicle with her four children.
One child was found on April 23 at a residence in Midland. However, the three other children are still missing, including 6-year-old Tallyn Leigh Smith, 8-year-old Talissa Lynn Barrentine, and 12-year-old Trevor Alan-Peter Edens.
They were last seen in the 100 block of Taylor Street in Manistee.
Tallyn is 4' and 50 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes. Talissa is 4' and 65 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Trevor is 4'10" and 80 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Police say Barrentine may be driving a silver 2008 Chevy Malibu with no license plate and some damage to the rear passenger door.
It was reported to the Manistee Police Department that Berrentine is suffering from drug withdrawal, hallucinating, and driving erratically.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the children and Berrentine are urged to call 911 or Det. Sgt. Goodspeed at 231-398-3281.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.