An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Larry Waldschmidt.
Larry, 78, was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. on March 27, working in his yard in Dowagiac. He then apparently got into a vehicle and left.
Larry has some medical issues, and left without his medications, identification, and has no money.
He was driving a white 2002 Ford Escape, with a MI handicap registration of H1499.
He was last seen wearing a pair of gray sweat pants and a gray sweatshirt with black tennis shoes.
If you see Larry, call the Cass County Sheriff's Office at 269- 445-1205 or 269-445-1560.
