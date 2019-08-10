Ypsilanti Police issues an endangered missing advisory for a young man.
Darious Dawyane Ross, 11, was last seen on the 200 Block of Washington Ave on Friday, Aug. 9.
Ross is 5’4”, weighs 90 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He is considered bi-racial and was last seen wearing a white and black t-shirt, blue gym shorts, and black and white shoes.
According to police, Ross called his father around 6 p.m. and was told to be home in an hour later but he never returned.
Police said his father checked the area for Ross but was unable to locate him.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 911 or Ypsilanti Police at 734-483-9510.
