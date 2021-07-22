A missing and endangered child has been found safe at a home in the city of Flint.
The missing and endangered advisory was issued for 2-year-old Dayvon Wilson on Thursday, July 22. He was last seen at 2522 Fox Ln. in Flint before his disappearance and was believed to be with his father, Daron Richard.
