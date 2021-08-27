Manistee missing person

A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing and endangered from Manistee has been found safe.

Nevaeh Faith Two Stars was last seen in the 100 block of Cypress Street in Manistee on Aug. 20 at 1:46 p.m.

Police said Nevaeh left her residence and walked to a local gas station, where she was seen running away from the area to an unknown location. She was believed to be endangered as she suffers from depression, according to police.

On Thursday afternoon, Aug. 26 Nevaeh was located in Manistee County and reunited with her mother, according to the Manistee Police Department.

