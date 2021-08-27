A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing and endangered from Manistee has been found safe.
Nevaeh Faith Two Stars was last seen in the 100 block of Cypress Street in Manistee on Aug. 20 at 1:46 p.m.
Police said Nevaeh left her residence and walked to a local gas station, where she was seen running away from the area to an unknown location. She was believed to be endangered as she suffers from depression, according to police.
On Thursday afternoon, Aug. 26 Nevaeh was located in Manistee County and reunited with her mother, according to the Manistee Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.