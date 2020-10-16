Police are asking for help finding a missing child.
Kingston Fisher, who is 2 ½-years-old, was last seen a week ago in the City of Flint.
He is around 3’ tall, 35 pounds, and has strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.
Kingston is believed to be with Mary June Fisher, 37.
Fisher is 5’5”, weighs around 140 pounds and has a tattoo on her neck and a pierced tongue.
She may be driving a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu, license plate EGU3931.
She has been known to use the names Mary Green, Christina Jones, and Rachel Zinn.
If you have any information, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL
