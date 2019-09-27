The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding a 14-year-old.
Deputies said Madison Lynn Louchart is considered missing and endangered.
The teen was last seen on Sept. 23 at around 7 a.m. at her home in Birch Run.
She is 5’3”, weighs around 138 pounds and has brown hair.
Deputies said it's unclear where she may be going.
If you have seen Madison, or had any contact with her, call contact Deputy Halverson at (989) 233-9984 or Central Dispatch at (989) 797-4580 and ask for the Sheriff’s Office Road Sgt on duty.
