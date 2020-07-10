A teenager with a mental health disability is missing from Kalamazoo, and officers consider her endangered.
At around 3:20 a.m. on July 10, Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers took a report of a missing person with special needs.
Derricka Lewis, 16, walked away from her family and has not been seen since.
Family members believe she may be confused about her surroundings and has a mental health disability requiring her to have continuous supervision.
Derricka is 5’5”, weighs around 230 pounds and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and black/red/white Nike shoes.
If you see her, call police or 911.
