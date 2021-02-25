A 70-year-old man who was considered missing and endangered has been found dead.
Richard Lee Wymer’s body was found on Feb. 24 at 5:17 p.m. in his vehicle on S. Jeffs Road, near Cadillac Road, in Butterfield Township. Michigan State Police said the cause and manner of his death are not being released at this time while the investigation continues.
Wymer was last seen on Feb. 7 in the 7000 block of 10th Avenue in Wheatland Township. He left his house in his 2000 Suburban about 10 a.m. and headed northbound toward M-20, the Michigan State Police said. MSP said it plans to release more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.