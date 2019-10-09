A missing Michigan man has been found dead in a river.
Mr. Robert James Brunsden, 88, walked away from the Franklin Terrace Memory Care Facility in Southfield on Sept. 7 at around 6:45 p.m.
Mr. Brunsden suffered from dementia and Alzheimer’s, and was believed to have a connection to the Flint area.
Southfield Police say his body was found in the Rouge River at around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6.
An autopsy has been scheduled to determine how he died.
